FM Announces ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0’, Says ‘Distinct Recovery’
Her briefing comes as the RBI has ‘nowcast’ that the GDP for the July-September quarter is set to contract 8.6%.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, 12 November, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that quite a few indicators are showing a distinct recovery in the economy, as she went on to announce a stimulus package under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0’
Here are the announcements made by the finance minister during the briefing:
- ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana’ to “incentivise creation of new employment opportunities during the COVID-19 recovery phase”
- Extension of the existing Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till 31 March 2021
- A Rs 1.46 lakh boost for the ‘Atmanirbhar’ Manufacturing-linked incentives for 10 'champion' sectors
What FM Sitharaman Said
“The RBI predicts a strong likelihood of the Indian economy returning to positive growth in Q3 of 2020-21, ahead by a quarter of the earlier forecast,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
GST collections rose 10 percent year-on-year in October, bank credit improved 5.1 percent, and energy consumption growth trend is also higher, she pointed out.
Her briefing comes as the Reserve Bank of India has 'nowcast' that the GDP for the July-September quarter is set to contract 8.6 percent. With this, the Indian economy is estimated to have entered a phase of recession.
In August, the government had reported a 23.9 percent contraction in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the April-June quarter.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.