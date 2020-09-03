Why Did India’s GDP Drop by 23.9%? Economist Rathin Roy Answers

The Indian economy had started slowing down in 2016. The growth rate is continuously falling and our financial condition is deteriorating. There is a constant dip in tax-GDP ratio.

Government expenditure is also falling due to limit on loans. And the disinvestment program has failed in last three years, while many things about the spectrum, I think, was largely fake.

The central government became smaller and growth also decreased. It was sluggish. The situation is such that the GDP growth dropped to 5 percent even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit us... businesses collapsed and unemployment increased.