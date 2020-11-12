GDP to Contract 8.6% in Q2: RBI ‘Nowcast’ Predicts Recession

Indian economy is likely to enter a recession for the first time in history in the first half of this fiscal, according to Reserve Bank of India.

According to a team of economists, including Michael Patra, the central bank’s deputy governor in-charge of monetary policy, the economy shrank for the second straight quarter, reported Bloomberg Quint.



In August, the government reported a 23.9 percent contraction in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the April-June quarter. The central bank has ‘nowcast’ that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the July-September quarter is set for a contraction of 8.6 percent.

‘Nowcasting’ is the prediction of the present or the very near future of the state of the economy, reported The Indian Express.