Filmmaker Booked for Sharing Amit Shah's Photo With Arrested IAS Officer

The official said that a case has been registered against Das under IPC 469 (forgery) and Section 67 of IT Act for his Twitter post on 8 May. In addition, he has also been charged under sections of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and IT Act for his Facebook post on 17 March.

Das directed the 2017 film Anaarkali of Aarah, starring Swara Bhaskar, Sanjay Mishra, and Pankaj Tripathi.

IAS officer and Jharkhand Mining secretary Pooja Singhal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 11 May, in connection with the ongoing probe of the Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to the alleged embezzlement of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds. She was sent to five days ED remand, starting on Thursday, 12 May.

The ED had also seized over Rs 18 crore in cash from the house of a chartered accountant, who is allegedly linked to Singhal.

(With inputs from PTI.)