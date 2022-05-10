Amit Shah's Photo With IAS Pooja Singhal Isn't From Days Before ED Raid

A photo of Home Minister Amit Shah and Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Pooja Singhal is being shared after properties linked to the latter were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

The claim along with the photo suggests that the duo had met a couple of days ago before the raid in which the ED has reportedly seized nearly Rs 18 crore in cash from the house of a chartered accountant, who is allegedly linked to Singhal.

The case pertains to alleged diversion of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds.

However, the photo going viral dates back to 2017 when Shah met Singhal at an event named 'Garib Kalyan Mela' in Ranchi, Jharkhand.