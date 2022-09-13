’He Is Filled With Courage‘: Umar Khalid’s Mother as He Marks Two Years in Jail

She also mentioned that she reminiscences about Khalid’s meetings with his sisters, where he "cracks very lame jokes during the 10-15 minutes we get with him, which gets over very quickly.”

“We don’t even realise how quickly the time passes. Meeting him completely refreshes us,” she added.

Khalid's mother also said that it is his courage that helps them face feelings of sadness.

“If it were a scenario where he expressed his sadness and pain, we would also be troubled. So, he does not tell us about his sadness and is facing this with complete courage,” Khanum said.