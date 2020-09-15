‘Demonising’ Umar Khalid: Today It’s Him, Tomorrow It Could Be Us

I come from a generation that grew up reading about Bhagat Singh, Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan and various other revolutionaries – and about the ideas of justice, equality and compassion that they stood for.

Therefore, it is not an anomaly that I strive to write, stand up for those ideas, even when it is most difficult to do so – like many of us who had those ideas ingrained in us, taught to us by our elders.

It's not easy to not let your values disperse into thin air, because the air gets denser everyday, and it becomes difficult to breathe with every passing hour. For, what do you have without your values? It's like being untrue to yourself out of fear and I believe that I was born in a country where we strive for a ‘mind without fear’. So, how can I let fear win. But what is the cost of standing up for justice today in our country?