Ahead of Farmers Protest, Preparations at Delhi Borders To Block March

Ahead of the farmer organisations’ call for a ‘Dilli Chalo’ march to Delhi on 13 February, preparations are being made at Delhi’s border to block the march.

The farmers are marching to Delhi on Tuesday to seek the implementation of minimum support price (MSP), Swaminathan Commission recommendations, and farm debt waiver, among other things.

However, at the Delhi-Haryana border, cement barricades, heavy police deployment, and iron nails are being readied. Here’s all you need to know.