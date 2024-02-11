Ahead of Farmers Protest, Preparations at Delhi Borders To Block March

Ahead of the farmer organisations’ call for a ‘Dilli Chalo’ march to Delhi on 13 February, preparations are being made at Delhi’s border to block the march.
The farmers are marching to Delhi on Tuesday to seek the implementation of minimum support price (MSP), Swaminathan Commission recommendations, and farm debt waiver, among other things.
However, at the Delhi-Haryana border, cement barricades, heavy police deployment, and iron nails are being readied. Here’s all you need to know.
‘Cement Barricades, Iron Nails & More’
A cap of 10-litres has been imposed for tractors at fuel pumps.
The Haryana government has arranged cement barricades, barbed wires, and iron nails on the roads leading to Delhi borders to block the march.
Heavy police deployment has been made.
Section 144 being imposed in many districts.
Route diversions have been imposed on Delhi borders.
Mobile internet services have been suspended in seven Haryana districts from 11-13 February.
The Shambhu border has been closed for vehicular movement.
Delhi Police is on high alert too and has been doing drills to prepare to deal with the march.
