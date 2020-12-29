Farmers-Govt Talks on Wed: Will the Impasse End? Who Has Said What
In the coming 22 days after the last rounds of talks were held, the two sides would be hoping to break the deadlock.
Protesting farmers will be holding talks with the Centre for the sixth time at 2 pm on Wednesday, 30 December, over the three contentious farm laws that have been at the centre of large-scale protests, especially near the borders of Delhi-NCR.
In the coming 22 days after the last rounds of talks were held, the two sides would be hoping to break the deadlock. But with the farmers insisting on the repeal of the three laws and the Centre not willing to offer anything beyond amendments to the Acts, the impasse may drag on into the new year.
What the Govt Has Said
On Monday, the Centre invited the 40 protesting farmer unions for talks on Wednesday, with Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal saying the government is committed to "finding a logical solution on all relevant issues with a clear intention and an open mind".
Issues, including the three farm laws, MSP, and the Electricity Amendment Bill, would be taken up, the official pointed out.
Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday reiterated the stance that the Modi-led government is committed to the welfare of farmers, while pointing out “no power could exert pressure and influence” on the prime minister.
PM Modi himself, at an event to flag off the 100th Kisan Rail on Monday, said, "We'll keep marching on the path of strengthening Indian agriculture and farmers with full devotion, with full force."
What the Farmers Have Said
Despite the government's unwillingness to offer any more than amendments to the laws, farm leaders have stuck to their demand that the three contentious laws should be withdrawn altogether.
The unions agreed "in-principle" to the government's proposal of talks on Wednesday. But Samyukt Kisan Morcha member Abhimanyu Kohar told PTI, "In our letter sent to the government on 26 December, we had clearly mentioned that repeal of three farm laws and legal guarantee for MSP should be part of the agenda for fresh talks, but despite this, the government in (a) letter today has not mentioned any specific agenda."
Meanwhile, Jamhuri Kisan Sabha GeneralSecretary Kulwant Singh Sandhu also told The Indian Express that the "sequence of discussion of items on the agenda will be the same as has been given in our 26 December letter."
What Has Happened So Far?
The protests against the farm laws around the borders of Delhi-NCR have been going on for more than a month now, leading to several roads being blocked, months after the three farm laws were passed in the Parliament in September under questionable circumstances.
Five rounds of talks have been held with the government so far, with the last one being with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 8 December. A proposal for amendment and concessions was sent by the government to the farmers the next day, but was turned down by the latter.
While the government has posited the contentious laws as much-needed reforms in the agricultural sector that will give farmers more freedom to sell their produce, protesting farmers have argued that they will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price system (MSP), and prioritise corporate interests.
The Opposition has also thrown their weight behind the protesters, with the ruling BJP blaming them for misleading farmers.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.