Farmers-Govt Talks on Wed: Will the Impasse End? Who Has Said What

Protesting farmers will be holding talks with the Centre for the sixth time at 2 pm on Wednesday, 30 December, over the three contentious farm laws that have been at the centre of large-scale protests, especially near the borders of Delhi-NCR.

In the coming 22 days after the last rounds of talks were held, the two sides would be hoping to break the deadlock. But with the farmers insisting on the repeal of the three laws and the Centre not willing to offer anything beyond amendments to the Acts, the impasse may drag on into the new year.