Farmers Reject Govt’s Offer to Suspend Farm Laws, Demand Repeal
“We will not go back without the repealing of these farm laws,” the press note read.
Farmers unions on Thursday, 21 January, rejected the proposal put forth by the government to suspend the farm laws for a mutually-agreed period.
In a press note, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said:
“In a full general body meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha today, the proposal put forth by the government yesterday, was rejected. A full repeal of three central farm acts and enacting a legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement.”
Further, the press note read:
“The Samyukta Kisan Morcha pays homage to the 143 farmers who have been martyred in this movement so far. These companions are separated from us while fighting this mass movement. Their sacrifice will not go in vain and we will not go back without the repealing of these farm laws.”
The central government, during the tenth round of talks with protesting farmers in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday, 20 January, proposed to submit an affidavit in the Supreme Court to put on hold the three farm laws for one-and-a-half years.
The next meeting between the farmers and the government will be held on 22 January.
