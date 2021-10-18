Farmers' Body Begins 'Rail Roko' Protests Over Lakhimpur Unrest

The Lucknow police on Monday said that it will take action against those who participate in the Rail Roko Andolan, and warned that the National Security Act will be used to punish those who disrupt public order.

"Police to take action against those who will participate in the 'Rail Roko Andolan' called by farmers organization. 144 CrPC is also imposed in the district and will impose NSA if anyone tries to disrupt normalcy," Lucknow Police was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, a Rapid Action Force has been deployed at the Sonipat Railway Station in Haryana, in the wake of the protest.