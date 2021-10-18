Farmers' Body Begins 'Rail Roko' Protests Over Lakhimpur Unrest
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has demanded the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Home Ajay Misra.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is conducting nationwide 'Rail Roko' protests on Monday, 18 October, in order to demand the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Misra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest of 3 October.
"To press for its demand for MoS Home Ajay Misra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has announced a nation-wide Rail Roko program tomorrow."Samyukt Kisan Morcha
As the agitation began on Monday morning, protestors collectively sat on the railway track at Devi Dasspura village in Amritsar, in order to obstruct train movement, news agency ANI reported.
In Haryana, protestors blocked railway tracks at Bahadurgarh.
Similarly, in Bihar, protesters sat on the rail lines at Vaishali the Lalganj railway station in Bihar's Vaishali district.
The 'Rail Roko' Protest
SKM, the umbrella body of farmers' unions that is spearheading the protests against the Centre's contentious agricultural laws, has said that it will be stopping all train traffic 10 am till 4 pm on Monday.
"The SKM asks for this action to be taken up peacefully, without any destruction and damage of any kind to any railway property," the farmers' group said in a statement.
"It (the protest) will be in different districts. All over the country, the people there know where we have to stop the train. Government of India has not spoken to us yet," Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait was quoted as saying by ANI.
UP Police Warns of Action Against 'Rail Roko' Protesters
The Lucknow police on Monday said that it will take action against those who participate in the Rail Roko Andolan, and warned that the National Security Act will be used to punish those who disrupt public order.
"Police to take action against those who will participate in the 'Rail Roko Andolan' called by farmers organization. 144 CrPC is also imposed in the district and will impose NSA if anyone tries to disrupt normalcy," Lucknow Police was quoted as saying by ANI.
Meanwhile, a Rapid Action Force has been deployed at the Sonipat Railway Station in Haryana, in the wake of the protest.
Lakhimpur Unrest
Eight persons, including four farmers, were reported dead in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur on 3 October.
Unrest had ensued in the area after three protesting farmers had allegedly been run over by a convoy of cars, one of which was allegedly being driven by Union Minister Ajay Teni Misra's son.
Union Minister Misra's son, Ashish Misra, had been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police after interrogation on 9 October.
