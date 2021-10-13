Lakhimpur Case: Ashish Misra's Friend Ankit Das in Judicial Custody Till 22 Oct

Ankit Das, who is believed to be a friend of Ashish Misra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, was on Wednesday, 13 October, sent to judicial custody till 22 October. Das was arrested by the monitoring committee probing the case on Tuesday and was presented before a magistrate, as per ANI.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Bharti, staff of Ankit Das, has been remanded to three-day police custody.

Das appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) at the crime branch office in Lakhimpur, on Wednesday, reported PTI, citing the police.



Das had reportedly been summoned by investigators for questioning in connection with the developments in Lakhimpur on 3 October. Eight people, including four farmers, had died in the unrest that took place that day after an SUV mowed down protesting farmers.



Das reportedly arrived at the crime branch office at 11 am on Wednesday. He was accompanied by a team of lawyers.