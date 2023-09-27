Farmer Unions To Hold 'Rail Roko' Protest on 28 Sep in Haryana & Punjab; Details

Farmers' Unions recently announced a three-day 'Rail Roko' protest starting from Thursday, 28 September 2023. Several farmers' bodies have taken this decision to get some of their demands fulfilled by the Central government, including waiving of debts, legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, and financial aid for losses caused by recent floods.
After a joint meeting of representatives from 19 farmers’ bodies including Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, the rail blockade protest was announced by Sarwan Singh Pandher -- general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.
The Rail Roko farmers' protest will be mostly held by farmers' bodies from Punjab. However, some members from farmer organisations of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan will also participate in the agitation.
On 4 September 2023, a meeting was held between senior police officers from Punjab, Chandigarh, and Haryana, and several farmers' organisations. However, the outcome was indecisive. Therefore, the protest will take place for three consecutive days, starting from tomorrow.
Farmer Unions 'Rail Roko' Protest on 28 September: List of Spots Where Train Movement Will Be Blocked
A total of 19 farmer groups will participate in the Rail Roko protest, and the blockade in movement of trains will be held across various districts of Punjab at almost 12 spots. These spots include the following:
Hoshiarpur
Moga
Sunam
Mallanwala
Basti Tanka Wala
Rampura Phul
Gurdaspur
Jalandhar Cantt
Batala
Tarn Taran
Nabha
Devidaspura
Central government should announce a special package of ₹50,000 crore for the damage caused by recent floods in north India, besides enacting a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for purchasing all crops based on the Swaminathan Commission report, said Sarwan Singh Pandher.
