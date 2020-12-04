Farmer Protests: India Summons Canada Envoy Over Leaders’ Comments

Trudeau was not the only Canadian political figure to raise his voice for the protesting farmers. The New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the opposition Andrea Horwath, Members of Ontario's Provincial Parliament Gurratan Singh, Kevin Yarde, Sara Singh and Jack Harris have also spoken out against the Modi government.

“Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada,” the MEA said in a statement on Friday, where it talked about having summoned the High Commissioner.

The MEA also said that the comments ensuing from Canada had “encouraged gatherings of extremist activities in front of our High Commission and Consulates in Canada that raise issues of safety and security.”