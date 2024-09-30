Farewell to the Tracks: Kolkata’s Iconic Trams Halt After 150 Years

When I was a child, the first time I boarded a tram, I clung to my parents' hand as we journeyed from Rashbihari to Ballygunge. The tram’s gentle clatter was like a lullaby, a soothing rhythm that became the heartbeat of my childhood. Now, as the 150-year legacy of trams in West Bengal comes to a halt, a flood of memories washes over me.
The tram was more than just a vehicle; it was a silent witness to my life’s tapestry. I remember the backseat where I sat, tears mingling with the rain on the window after my first heartbreak. The slow, steady ride offered a sanctuary, a moving cocoon where the city outside blurred into a comforting haze.
With a book in hand, I would lose myself in stories, the tram’s journey becoming a backdrop to my literary adventures.
Returning from college, the route from Mallik Bazar to Gariahat was a familiar path. I had memorised the tram timings, each stop a chapter in the story of my life. The monsoon rains turned tram rides into magical experiences, the pitter-patter on the roof a symphony that transformed mundane commutes into cherished memories. During Durga Pujo, the trams were alive with festivity, the air thick with the scent of incense and the rhythm of the dhak, making every ride a celebration.
The trams were there in the struggles of office life, the excitement of returning home, and the quiet moments of reflection. Songs like Chol Rastay Saji Tram Line and countless poems immortalised these experiences, weaving them into the cultural fabric of our city.
Why Kolkata’s Trams Have Stopped After 150 Years
The primary reason for this halt is the mounting traffic congestion that has come to dominate Kolkata’s narrow, bustling roads. As cars, buses, and autorickshaws multiplied, the trams, with their leisurely pace, became a cause of bottlenecks in crucial intersections. Their charm, once treasured, became a hindrance to the city’s fast-paced modern life.
Moreover, the ongoing expansion of the underground metro network necessitated the removal of many tram tracks, further limiting their ability to serve passengers efficiently.
Despite their environmental benefits and cultural significance, the trams struggled to adapt to the demands of a growing metropolis. Over the years, a lack of investment in infrastructure and dwindling passenger numbers sealed their fate. The once-vibrant mode of transport was reduced to a nostalgic memory for many residents.
Though they are no longer part of the daily commute, the legacy of Kolkata’s trams remains etched in the hearts of those who grew up with them. Their rattling sound, leisurely pace, and scenic rides are now immortalised in the city’s collective memory, where they will forever remain a beloved chapter of Kolkata’s heritage.
A Missed Opportunity
In a world increasingly grappling with vehicular pollution, Kolkata’s decision to end its tram services, save for a heritage route, stands as a stark oversight. While cities around the globe invest in electric vehicles to curb pollution, Kolkata had already been running a sustainable, zero-emission transport system for 150 years—its beloved electric trams. These trams, unlike fossil-fuel-driven vehicles, were an eco-friendly option that reduced pollution without producing the hazardous battery waste associated with electric buses.
Halting tram services reflects a critical lack of long-term vision. Rather than modernising and promoting this green transport option, the authorities chose to phase it out, citing reasons such as traffic congestion and narrow roads. However, trams could have been Kolkata’s secret weapon against escalating pollution, easing both road congestion and emissions by offering an efficient, non-polluting alternative.
The existing tram infrastructure required only minimal investment, unlike the extensive overhaul necessary for new electric vehicle projects.
Trams were more than just a nostalgic symbol; they were an essential, underutilised asset in the fight for a sustainable future. This decision marks a missed chance to align Kolkata’s rich heritage with modern environmental needs. Instead of leveraging trams as a cornerstone for cleaner urban transportation, their end signifies a backward step in the quest for a greener, healthier city.
A Journey Through Time
The journey of Kolkata’s trams began on 24 February 1873, when the first horse-drawn tram traversed the distance between Sealdah and Armenian Ghat. Although this initial experiment was short-lived, it sparked the evolution of a transport system that would soon become integral to the city’s identity.
In 1880, the Calcutta Tramways Company was formally established in London, and by 1882, steam-powered trams were introduced, heralding the beginning of a new era in public transportation. However, it was the advent of electric trams in 1902 that truly transformed Kolkata.
With the first electric tram running from Esplanade to Kidderpore, Kolkata earned the distinction of having Asia’s first electric tram service. This leap in technology made trams not only popular but essential, connecting the city’s farthest reaches and providing a reliable, efficient mode of transport for the bustling metropolis.
At its height, Kolkata’s tram network spanned 37 routes, crisscrossing the city and becoming a lifeline for residents. More than a utilitarian feature of the landscape, trams also became a cultural symbol, featured in films, poems, and songs. Satyajit Ray, the legendary filmmaker, often used trams in his films as metaphors for the city’s spirit, representing both its slow-paced charm and the struggles of its people.
Despite their iconic status, Kolkata’s trams began to decline due to mounting financial pressures, poor infrastructure maintenance, and the growing dominance of the city’s metro network. By 2024, most of the tram routes had been phased out, with only a few heritage services remaining, marking the close of a chapter in Kolkata’s history.
The legacy of the trams, however, remains indelible. For those who grew up with them, trams are intertwined with the city’s rhythm—a symbol of nostalgia and resilience, carrying with them memories of a slower, simpler Kolkata that was in tune with its rich past.
(The author, a columnist and research scholar, teaches journalism at St. Xavier's College (autonomous), Kolkata. He tweets at @sayantan_gh. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
