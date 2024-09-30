Farewell to the Tracks: Kolkata’s Iconic Trams Halt After 150 Years

When I was a child, the first time I boarded a tram, I clung to my parents' hand as we journeyed from Rashbihari to Ballygunge. The tram’s gentle clatter was like a lullaby, a soothing rhythm that became the heartbeat of my childhood. Now, as the 150-year legacy of trams in West Bengal comes to a halt, a flood of memories washes over me.

The tram was more than just a vehicle; it was a silent witness to my life’s tapestry. I remember the backseat where I sat, tears mingling with the rain on the window after my first heartbreak. The slow, steady ride offered a sanctuary, a moving cocoon where the city outside blurred into a comforting haze.