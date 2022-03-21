Are the Iconic Trams of Kolkata Being Phased Out in Violation of the Air Act?

Large chunks of land belonging to the oldest system of electric transportation in the city of Kolkata are being parcelled out to private companies. A citizens group alleges that there is a deliberate attempt by the state government to phase out the city’s century old trams, in favour of diesel buses and private cars, this at a time when the city is experiencing pollution that’s four times the normal level.

In 2018, the National Green Tribunal had asked for the creation of an Air Quality Monitoring Committee for Kolkata and the creation of a plan to clean the city’s air in a time bound manner.