Family, Colleagues Remember ASI Mohd Ashraf Dar, Killed by Militants in J&K

Nadeem has no answers why his father was killed but he responded by saying that his father was amicable and friendly. “I do not know why he was killed but all I can say is that he was jolly and friendly. Before being killed, he was not even warned by anyone because everyone knows his record, ” Nadeem told The Quint.

He recalled that on Wednesday evening, when he finished evening prayers at the mosque, he had two missed calls from his father. “Despite repeated attempts, my calls went unanswered until I reached home. In a moment, some neighbours broke the news about the killing of my father.”