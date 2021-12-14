'Terrible News': PM Modi, Others Condemn Attack on Police Bus in J&K
Two police personnel lost their lives after a police vehicle was fired upon by militants in Srinagar.
Hours after the deaths of two police personnel in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 13 December, expressed his condolences for the deceased.
"PM @narendramodi has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also expressed condolences to the families of those security personnel who have been martyred in the attack," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.
An assistant sub-inspector and a selection grade constable had succumbed to injuries on Monday after a police vehicle was fired upon by militants in Srinagar's Pathan Chowk area. Fourteen police personnel were injured in the incident.
A number of political leaders took to Twitter to condemn the attack and express their condolences for the deceased.
"Terrible news of a terror attack on a police bus on the outskirts of Srinagar. I unequivocally condemn this attack while at the same time send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers for the injured," said National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.
Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti asserted that the attack exposes the falsity of the narrative that peddles claims of normalcy in the Valley.
"Terribly sad to hear about the Srinagar attack in which two policemen were killed. GOIs false narrative of normalcy in Kashmir stands exposed yet there has been no course correction. My condolences to the bereaved families," she said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury, and a number of others also condemned the attack.
JeM's Kashmir Tigers has claimed responsibility for the attack, as per Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar. According to news agency ANI, the IG said:
"This evening a bus carrying our 25 personnel was attacked by 2-3-three terrorists. 14 injured, of which 2 martyred, 12 out of danger. 1 terrorist who was shot managed to flee."
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.