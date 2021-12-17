J&K Govt Employees Are Quitting Social Media Amid Intense Crackdown

In April this year, LG Sinha formed a Special Task Force (STF) to bring under the scanner government employees allegedly involved in ‘anti-national’ activity.

Since then, many employees in the region have been receiving ‘verification calls’ from the police and are living in fear of losing their jobs.

For example, Ahmad, in his 30s, claimed to have been called twice for police verification, making him fearful of losing his job. “Gone are the days when I used to have vibrant political discussions with my friends on our WhatsApp groups. These days, the conversations in the groups are confined to only fun. My Facebook account has also turned mute and I hardly post anything on it,” said the young officer.