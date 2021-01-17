Facebook, Twitter Summoned by Parliamentary Committee Over Misuse
A parliamentary committee has summoned officials of social media giants Facebook and Twitter to discuss the issues related to safeguarding citizens' rights and preventing misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space.
The meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 21 January and the official agenda mentions, “Evidence of representatives of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and to hear the views of the representatives of Facebook and Twitter on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space'.”
In October 2020, representatives of companies, including Facebook and Twitter had been summoned to appear before the parliamentary committee regarding data protection and privacy issues.
