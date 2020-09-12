Facebook Row: Delhi Assembly Panel Summons India MD on 15 Sept

In light of the ongoing debate around Facebook’s inaction in stifling hate speech of BJP politicians, the Delhi Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony has issued a notice to Facebook India vice-president and managing director Ajit Mohan.

Mohan is to appear before the Committee on 15 September to respond to allegations of "intentional omission and deliberate inaction on the part of social media platform,” ANI reported.

Headed by AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, the Committee had stated on 31 August, that prima facie, it seemed that Facebook also had a role in the northeast Delhi violence, earlier this year.