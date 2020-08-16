‘BJP Controls Facebook,’ Says Rahul on WSJ Report; Party Hits Back

The report generated political responses from others too, with Congress' Shashi Tharoor saying that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology would like a response from Facebook regarding the report and "what they propose to do about hate speech in India".

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shot back at Gandhi, while accusing him of having an "alliance with Cambridge Analytica and Facebook to weaponise data before the elections."

“Losers who cannot influence people in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP and RSS,” he wrote.