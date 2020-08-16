‘BJP Controls Facebook,’ Says Rahul on WSJ Report; Party Hits Back
Gandhi posted in response to a Wall Street Journal report, ‘FB Hate-Speech Rules Collide With Indian Politics’.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, 16 August, alleged that the BJP and the RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp in India.
"They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook," Gandhi posted on Twitter on Sunday, attaching screenshots to an article by The Wall Street Journal titled, 'Facebook Hate-Speech Rules Collide With Indian Politics: Company executive opposed move to ban controversial politician'.
What the Article Says
The WSJ article, citing current and former employees of Facebook, says that the social media company’s "top public-policy executive in the country, Ankhi Das, opposed applying the hate-speech rules to Mr Singh (controversial BJP MLA T Raja Singh) and at least three other Hindu nationalist individuals and groups flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence.”
Das, according to the report, told staff members that "punishing violations by politicians from Modi's party would damage the company's business prospects in the country."
Ravi Shankar Prasad Hits Back
The report generated political responses from others too, with Congress' Shashi Tharoor saying that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology would like a response from Facebook regarding the report and "what they propose to do about hate speech in India".
Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shot back at Gandhi, while accusing him of having an "alliance with Cambridge Analytica and Facebook to weaponise data before the elections."
“Losers who cannot influence people in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP and RSS,” he wrote.
"The fact is that today, access to information and freedom of expression has been democratised. It is no longer controlled by retainers of your family and that is why it hurts," Prasad posted in response to Gandhi's tweet.
