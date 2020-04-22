Facebook Buys 9.99% Stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 43,574 Crore

"Concurrent" with the latest development, RIL's statement confirmed that Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail, and WhatsApp are working together to turbocharge Reliance Retail's JioMart platform connecting ‘kirana' shops to customers, enabling home delivery over Jio's mobile interface.

RIL hopes to leverage the power of complementary platforms across Jio and Facebook "especially" to modernise India's small businesses.

"Our focus will be India's 60 million micro, small and medium businesses, 120 million farmers, 30 million small merchants and millions of small and medium enterprises in the informal sector", RIL said.

Jio Platforms, wholly-owned by Reliance Industries Limited, brings together Jio's digital apps, ecosystems and a high-speed connectivity platform under one umbrella.

For Facebook, the deal with Jio allows it to wade deeper into the Indian market where its WhatsApp messaging platform alone has 400m users. India is home to some of Facebook's most thriving communities on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.