Facebook India’s Ankhi Das Alleges Threat to Life Over ‘BJP Bias’

Ankhi Das, Director of Public Policy, India, South and Central Asia for Facebook on Monday, 17 August, filed a complaint at Cyber Cell Unit, Delhi against a number of people for allegedly issuing violent life threats online, ANI reported.

Das, in her complaint, has reportedly identified a few Twitter accounts who – according to her – issued threats.

The complaint by Das comes as she is caught in the eye of a political storm in India over Facebook’s alleged bias towards the BJP in regard to hate-speech, as per an investigation by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The WSJ report, citing current and former employees of Facebook, says that the social media company’s "top public-policy executive in the country, Ankhi Das, opposed applying the hate-speech rules to Mr Singh (controversial BJP MLA T Raja Singh) and at least three other Hindu nationalist individuals and groups flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence.”