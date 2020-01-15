Explained: Chandrayaan 3 Mission & ISRO’s Rekindled Hope

It was a grim day for Indians across the world, on 6 September 2019, when the vessel that carried their hopes – and precious equipment to study the surface of the moon – stopped responding during the last stages of an otherwise successful mission.

Video footage showed PM Narendra Modi consoling Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan, as he broke down, hours after contact with Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander was lost.

Its remains were found scattered on the surface of the moon twenty days later, confirming that India had failed to become the first nation to successfully execute a soft-landing on the moon in its maiden attempt.

But it is the dawn of a new decade and ISRO appears to have taken stock and bounced back with a commitment to work on more than 25 projects this year, including India’s first manned mission to space – the ambitious Gaganyaan.

In an official announcement, on 1 January, Sivan said that the government has approved Chandrayaan 3 – a second attempt to land on the lunar surface.

The mission will attempt to accomplish what its predecessor failed to do. Here’s a look at India’s second wind: