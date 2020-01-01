Chandrayaan-3 Launch May Happen Next Year: ISRO Chief Sivan

Speaking about India’s first manned mission to space – Gaganyaan – the ISRO director said that this year is going to be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan.

He also said that the work in continuing on Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan simultaneously, which might take 14-16 months. He also told the media that four astronauts have been identified for India’s first manned mission to space.

“We have identified the four astronauts, they were sent to Russia for medical checkup. They will undergo training in Russia,” the ISRO chief said. Reportedly, Gaganyaan will have two unmanned and one manned flight to space.