Key Expert Meet Today for Emergency Use Approval of COVID Vaccines

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will convene on Friday, 1 January, to consider the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) request of the coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech Pvt Ltd.

The meeting comes a day before the dry run for vaccine administration, slated to take place in all states and Union Territories on 2 January.

India’s drug control authority had also hinted on 31 December, that a COVID vaccine may be approved soon. Drugs Controller General Dr VG Somani said, “Probably we will have a happy New Year with something in hand. That is what I can hint at,” during a webinar.