States to Gear Up for COVID-19 Vaccine Roll-Out, Dry Run on 2 Jan
The Union Health Secretary has chaired a high level meeting with all states and union territories.
The Centre has asked states and Union territories to gear up for the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines.
The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, according to a government press release, on Thursday, 31 December, chaired a high -level meeting with all states and Union territories.
Dry run for vaccine administration in all states and Union territories is slated to take place on 2 January.
