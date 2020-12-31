States to Gear Up for COVID-19 Vaccine Roll-Out, Dry Run on 2 Jan

The Union Health Secretary has chaired a high level meeting with all states and union territories.

The Centre has asked states and Union territories to gear up for the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, according to a government press release, on Thursday, 31 December, chaired a high -level meeting with all states and Union territories.

Dry run for vaccine administration in all states and Union territories is slated to take place on 2 January.

