‘New Year With Something in Hand’: DCGI Hints at Vaccine Approval

This comes ahead of the approaching meeting of the expert panel on authorisation of COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use which is scheduled for tomorrow, 1 January.

"Preparations are in last stages for the vaccination programme against COVID-19. People will get vaccine manufactured in India,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said earlier, reported NDTV.

The government-appointed expert panel is currently reviewing emergency use vaccine applications by the Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Pfizer. Pfizer has asked for more time to present its data.