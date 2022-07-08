ED Summons Delhi Min Satyendar Jain’s Wife in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's wife Poonam Jain to be present before the agency next week while it extracts information from the digital devices seized in a money laundering case against him and others, officials said Friday, 8 July.

Poonam is required to be present before the investigation officer at the ED headquarters during the extraction of data from the devices which were seized during searches conducted in this case earlier, they said.