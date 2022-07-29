Elgar Parishad Accused Claims NIA Intercepted Email Without Proper Authorisation

The concerned investigating officer conducted further probe in the presence of two independent witnesses with the help of cyber experts and downloaded the communication of the email following due procedure, the probe agency said.

As no interception was carried out at any point of time, the question of obtaining order from a competent authority does not arise, it argued.

The case, which is now being handled by the NIA, pertains to the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave held in Pune on 31 December 2017, which according to the Pune police was funded by the Maoists. The inflammatory speeches made there led to violence at the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune the next day, the police had alleged.