Wodehouse Book Termed Security Risk, But What If Navlakha Reads It With a Smile?

A Kaafi Real cartoon on jail authorities disallowing Gautam Navlakha from reading a book by humorist PG Wodehouse.

Aroop MishraMeghnad Bose
Published
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jail authorities in Maharashtra's Taloja refused to hand over a book by renowned humorist PG Wodehouse to Elgar Parishad-accused human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, calling the book a "security risk".</p></div>
Jail authorities in Maharashtra's Taloja refused to hand over a book by renowned humorist PG Wodehouse to Elgar Parishad-accused human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, calling the book a "security risk".

Well, what if Navlakha had told the jail authorities he would read it with a smile? That might have worked, right?

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Would this have worked?</p></div>

Would this have worked?

(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra and Meghnad Bose)

The Bombay High Court on Monday, 4 April, criticised the jail authorities' decision to disallow the book and said, "Is this true? Wodehouse is considered as a security threat? This is really comical."

