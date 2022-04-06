Wodehouse Book Termed Security Risk, But What If Navlakha Reads It With a Smile?
A Kaafi Real cartoon on jail authorities disallowing Gautam Navlakha from reading a book by humorist PG Wodehouse.
Jail authorities in Maharashtra's Taloja refused to hand over a book by renowned humorist PG Wodehouse to Elgar Parishad-accused human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, calling the book a "security risk".
Well, what if Navlakha had told the jail authorities he would read it with a smile? That might have worked, right?
The Bombay High Court on Monday, 4 April, criticised the jail authorities' decision to disallow the book and said, "Is this true? Wodehouse is considered as a security threat? This is really comical."
(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)
