Eight Indian Sailors Stranded on Ship off UAE Appeal for Help

The sailors said that they have written to various authorities but their plight continues.

The offshore supply vessel left Hamariyah Port in Sharjah on 1 June but had barely reached Khor Fakkan when it ran into trouble with coast guards for refueling in mid-sea without permission.

“It wasn't our fault. The ship owner send us a boat carrying diesel. We were just following orders,” claimed Kumar.

On 6 June, the ship was detained and is since anchored in the same position. The matter is now in Fujairah Court.

The sailors said the ship owner supplies them food every few days but they have no access to fresh water and medicines.