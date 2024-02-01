Budget 2024: Govt Policies 'Upskilled & Reskilled Youth' Says Sitharaman

Sitharaman said that the PM Mudra Yojana has sanctioned 43 crore loans aggregating to 22.5 lakh crore for entrepreneurial aspirations of our youth.

"Besides that, Fund of Funds, Start Up India, and Start Up Credit Guarantee schemes are assisting our youth. They are also becoming ‘rozgardata," she said.

The finance minister said that 7 Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), 16 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT), 7 Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), 15 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and 390 universities have been set up.

According to Sitharaman, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 ushered the transformational reforms empowering the youth. "PM ScHools for Rising India (PM SHRI) are delivering quality teaching, and nurturing holistic and well-rounded individuals," she said.