Jaishankar Meets Sri Lankan Finance Minister Over Economic Crisis, Discusses Aid

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Sri Lanka Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksha in Colombo on Monday, 28 March, and held discussions over the country’s economic crisis triggered by a severe shortage of foreign exchange and India’s plan to support the country in this situation.
Jaishankar said in a tweet:
“Began the visit by meeting Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksha. Discussed the economic situation and India’s supportive response. We will continue to be guided by Neighbourhood First.”
Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to the island nation and was greeted on Sunday by four Sri Lankan ministers at the airport, including Minister of Energy Gamini Lokuge and State Minister of Aviation and Export Zones Development DV Chanaka.
18th BIMSTEC Meet
The External Affairs Minister also attended the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) meeting on Tuesday, which was aimed at strengthening economic engagement among member countries.
Jaishankar tweeted after the event,
"Participated at the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo today (Tuesday). Thank FM Prof GL Peiris for his hospitality. Emphasized our commitment to intensify and expand areas of cooperation, especially connectivity, energy and maritime cooperation."
Sri Lanka is witnessing an acute foreign exchange crunch with the IMF noting adverse impact on the economy including rocketing public debt, low foreign currency reserves, and persistently large financing needs in the next few years.
In an effort to soothe public anger and reign in the economic nightmare, the central government of Sri Lanka has turned to India for support.
The island nation is one of India’s key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and holds a priority in Prime Minister Narednra Modi’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ and Neighbourhood First.
