‘Is Father Treating Patients in Jail Too?’: Kafeel Khan’s Daughter

Adil stated, “When he was arrested for the first time in the BRD medical case, we were shaken. Then he was arrested again in Bahraich and released after a day. Even then, Shabista was not worried as much as she is worried today. Knowing how he has been tortured in the jail, Shabista has gone into depression as she worries about him every moment.”

His brother added that when Kafeel was arrested at the Mumbai airport, he wasn't allowed to talk to the family.

“When they took him from Mumbai via the Golden Express train, his hand was tied up with a metal rod for two whole days till they reached Aligarh,” he added.

It hasn't stopped there. Adil stated that even the letters that Kafeel has written to Shabista and his mother were snatched away by the jail authorities.

“They can read the letter and return it if it's a matter of security, but they have taken the letters and kept it with themselves,” he further stated.