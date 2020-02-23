Dr Kafeel Khan’s Maternal Uncle Shot Dead in UP’s Gorakhpur

The maternal uncle of Dr Kafeel Khan, who was recently arrested for allegedly making inflammatory statements during anti-CAA protests, was shot dead in front of his house at Bankatichak in Rajghat area here, police said on Sunday.

Dr Nusratullah Warsi aka Dada, a 55-year-old landlord, was shot dead on Saturday night at about 10:45 pm and an FIR against two people was filed in this connection on a written complaint of his family members.

According to police, it appears to be a case of murder due to monetary and property dispute and they are searching for both the accused.