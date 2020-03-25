‘Don’t Step Out, Will Deliver Essentials Door-to-Door’: Adityanath

Hours after Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 25 March, said that people need not step out during the 21-day lockdown and promised that his government will deliver essentials door-to-door.

“We will start transporting milk, vegetables and essential commodities from door-to-door. You should not go to any shop unless the administration tells you to,” he said via the official Twitter account of the chief minister’s office.

"I would like to assure the 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh that we have enough stock of essential items like vegetables, milk, medicines etc. For the safety of you and your family don't step out of your houses and maintain social distance," he added.