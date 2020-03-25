‘Don’t Step Out, Will Deliver Essentials Door-to-Door’: Adityanath
Hours after Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 25 March, said that people need not step out during the 21-day lockdown and promised that his government will deliver essentials door-to-door.
“We will start transporting milk, vegetables and essential commodities from door-to-door. You should not go to any shop unless the administration tells you to,” he said via the official Twitter account of the chief minister’s office.
"I would like to assure the 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh that we have enough stock of essential items like vegetables, milk, medicines etc. For the safety of you and your family don't step out of your houses and maintain social distance," he added.
‘Have Identified 10,000 Vehicles for Delivery’
“We have identified 10,000 vehicles for the supply of vegetables, milk, fruits, medicines and all other essential items to your homes,” the chief minister said.
Adityanath also appealed to the people to adhere to the government guidelines for the curfew, which is scheduled to go on till 14 April. He had already imposed a complete lockdown in his state a few days before the prime minister’s announcement.
PM Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, 24 March, said that from 12 am onwards, the entire country will be on lockdown for 21 days and appealed to every citizen to not step out of their houses for the time period.
Fair price shops and those dealing with food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, fish, animal fodder will remain open.
Furthermore, in order to ensure the delivery of essential services, the MHA has asked each state and Union Territory to set up a 24x7 control room/office with helplines (at state or district level) to address any grievance or undue problems faced by the providers of goods and services.
