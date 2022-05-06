'Don't Patronise Us': India's Ambassador to UN Gives Curt Reply on Ukraine

"India remains on the side of peace and believes there will be no winning side in this conflict. While those impacted by this conflict will continue to suffer, diplomacy will be a lasting casualty," Ambassador TS Tirumurti stated at the UNSC briefing on Ukraine on Thursday.

Tirumurti reiterated that India had consistently maintained its appeal for the "complete cessation of hostilities (in Ukraine) and for pursuing the path of dialogue and diplomacy as the only way out."

"However, the conflict has resulted in loss of lives and countless miseries for its peoples, particularly for women, children and elderly, with millions becoming homeless and forced to take shelter in neighbouring countries," he said.

"India has strongly condemned killing of civilians in Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation," the ambassador also noted.