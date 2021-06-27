Another Alleged Dowry Death in Kerala: 19-Year-Old Found Dead

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

On Monday, 21 June, when the news of Kollam native Vismaya’s alleged suicide due to dowry harassment surfaced in the state, Alappuzha native Sunitha got chills.

She immediately called her 19-year-old daughter Suchithra, who got married three months ago to a Vallikunnam resident. Sunitha was anxious, as she knew that her daughter, too, had been facing similar harassment from her in-laws, who allegedly kept demanding more dowry.

Sunitha had reportedly reassured Suchithra to not take any drastic measures, and that her amma (mother) and chachan (father) would always be with her. But the next day on Tuesday, 22 June, Suchithra was found dead in her room at her in-laws’ house.