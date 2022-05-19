Domestic LPG Price Hiked by Rs 3.50 per Cylinder, To Cost Rs 1,003 in Delhi
This is the second increase in domestic LPG rates this month.
Domestic cooking gas LPG price was hiked by Rs 3.50 per cylinder on Thursday, 19 May. This is the second increase in rates this month.
Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers, news agency PTI reported.
The hike comes after the cylinder price was increased by Rs 50 with effect from 7 May. Prior to that, prices were increased by the same amount on 22 March.
Following the Assembly elections in five states, the prices of diesel, petrol, and LPG have been steadily rising, leading to protests and resentment.
Around 30 workers of the Congress Party were detained in Gujarat's Rajkot on Monday for protesting against the rise in prices of vegetables, gas cylinders, and other commodities.
While some protesters wore garlands made of vegetables, others carried cutouts displaying gas cylinders and placards with slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Meanwhile, retail inflation in India soared to 7.79 percent in April, highest since May 2014 and almost double the RBI's mandate of 4 percent, and above the bank's preferred range of 2 to 6 percent for the fourth straight month.
