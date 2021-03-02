DMK Deals It Tough: No Seat Sharing Consensus With Allies  

While the countdown for the 2021 Assembly elections has begun in Tamil Nadu, DMK’s seat-sharing talks seem to have hit several roadblocks.

DMK is insisting that it should contest from at least 180 out of 234 seats in the Legislative Assembly. However, its ally – the Indian National Congress – has asked for 35 seats. DMK is not willing to offer more than 24 seats to the Congress, sources said. Meanwhile, another ally, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has asked for 10 seats even as the DMK is ready to offer only five.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by MK Stalin has not been in power in Tamil Nadu for over a decade.