Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK Offers Five Seats to VCK, Ally Demands 10

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has been offered five seats as part of the DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu as talks are ongoing for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. According to a source from VCK, the DMK has offered them five seats till now but the party has demanded that their ally allot them 10 seats, like they did in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2011.

Speaking to TNM, a source in the VCK said, “We want DMK to give us 10 seats since we contested as part of the DMK alliance in the 2011 elections and got 10 seats. We prefer that we get the same 10 seats. It is natural for the DMK to start the negotiation from five seats,” he said.