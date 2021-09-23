'Dhanbad Judge Deliberately Hit by Auto Rickshaw, Every Angle Being Probed': CBI

The CBI has been submitting its progress report to court every week.

On 28 July, the ADJ was killed after hit by an autorickshaw that was caught on a CCTV camera. Two people, Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma, were arrested by the police.

The Jharkhand High Court did not trust the Special Investigation Team formed by the state government to probe the matter, and handed over the case to CBI, even as the Supreme Court expressed its shock at the daylight incident targeting a judge.

According to a CBI source, more than 200 people have been interrogated so far.