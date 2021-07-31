Death Of Dhanbad Judge Has Wider Ramifications: CJI Ramana's Bench

The matter pertains to the death of Additional Sessions Judge Uttam Anand who was hit by an autorickshaw from behind when he was out for his morning walk. The entire incident has been caught in a CCTV footage.

The apex court took a suo motu cognizance of this incident after the same was brought before its notice by the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh.

Dhanbad courtroom information present that the 36 orders handed by ASJ Anand in July additionally lined circumstances of alleged sexual harassment, sale of pretend lottery tickets and the alleged diversion of scholarships meant for minority faculty college students, which was investigated by The Indian Express.