Dhanbad Judge Death Case: Court Frames Charges Against Two Murder Accused

A Dhanbad court on Wednesday, 2 February, framed charges against auto-rickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his helper Rahul Verma in the murder case of Dhanbad Additional District Judge (ADJ) Uttam Anand, who had died after being hit by an autorickshaw in Dhanbad on July 28 last year.

ADJ Rajni Kant Pathak framed charges against the driver, 22-year-old Lakhan Verma, and his helper, 21-year-old Rahul Verma under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 34 (common intention).

ASJ Anand was hit by an autorickshaw when he was for a morning walk and the incident was captured on CCTV. The deceased was later suspected to have been murdered.