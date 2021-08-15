Dhanbad Judge Death: CBI Announces Rs 5 Lakh Reward for Info on Conspirators

As investigation into the alleged murder of Dhanbad Additional District Judge Uttam Anand continues, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has announced Rs 5 lakh reward to anyone who provides any "worthwhile information" in connection to the case, adding that the name of the person will be kept confidential, The New Indian Express reported on Sunday, 15 August.

“If any person has any kind of knowledge or information of importance related to his murder, he/she may kindly information the CBI, Special Crime-I, New Delhi, Camp CSIR Satkar Guest House, Dhanbad on the phone numbers given below.

Cash reward of Rs 500000 (Rs 5 lakh ) will be given to the person who will furnish worthwhile information related to the crime,” the poster read.