Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 12 May, while addressing the nation on the coronavirus crisis said, "Fourth phase of lockdown — Lockdown 4 .0— will be in a new form with new rules. Based on the suggestions by states, information related to it will be given to you before 18 May."He continued, "Scientists say that coronavirusfined around corona. We will wear masks and maintain social distancing but we will not let it affect us. So lockdown 4 will be in a new form with new rules."Stressing on relaxations after 17 May, he also said, "Corona will be with us for a long time but our lives cannot revolve around corona. We will wear masks, we will follow doh gaj doori (six-feet distance), but we won't let our focus stray."His statement comes day after his virtual meeting with the chief ministers of the country where all the CMs shared their opinions and suggestions.Hinting at new rules and relaxations in the fourth phase of the lockdown, PM Modi stressed on the importance of discipline and diligence while following norms.Ahead of Speech, PM Modi's Approval Rating Remains High: SurveyPM Modi also announced an economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore for a 'self-reliant' India to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed on the use of country-made products in a bid to give boost to small and local businesses."I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India's GDP," he added.Stressing on the needs of small local businesses and systems, PM Modi urged people to be 'vocal for local'."Time has taught us that we must make 'local' the mantra of our lives. Global brands that are there today were once local too but when people there started supporting them they became global. That is why from today, every Indian must become vocal for our local," he said."There is just one way out of this for India. A self-reliant India," PM Modi said.When India speaks of self-reliance, it does not advocate for a self-centered system. In India's self-reliance there is a concern for the whole world's happiness, cooperation and peace, he said."When the crisis started then not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, only a few N95 masks were available. Today, two Lakh PPE kits and two Lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India daily," he added.Will Modi Govt Re-Think COVID Plan After Chief Ministers' Dissent?