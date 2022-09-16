Despite UAPA Bail for Siddique Kappan, a Struggle to Find People to be Sureties

The team of lawyers has been reaching out to Kappan’s well-wishers in UP, requesting them to act as sureties. “Usually, it’s very easy to get people who will put down their name as sureties. But I think because this is a sensitive case that has gotten so much attention, people are hesitant to come forward and help. We are still hopeful that we will find someone soon,” advocate Dhanish said.

Despite getting bail in the UAPA case, Kappan still has the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him. The hearing for this will be on 19 September.

But meanwhile, his team wants to finish all the formalities pertaining to the UAPA case’s bail, in order to pave the way for his release. “We are hoping that the PMLA court will also grant him bail, so we need to ensure that the bail conditions of the UAPA case are already met,” the lawyer said.

Earlier this month, when the SC ordered the bail of activist Teesta Setalvad, her lawyer Kapil Sibal had contended that it would be difficult for her to get surety, and so the court had asked the trial court to consider granting her bail on submission of cash surety rather than local surety.