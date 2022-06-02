Deny Satyendar Jain’s Lawyer to Watch His Questioning: ED Moves Delhi HC

The Enforcement Directorate moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday, 2 June, to challenge the special court’s condition that a lawyer must be present during the interrogation of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was arrested earlier this week in connection with an alleged money laundering case, reported Bar and Bench.

A special court had last week granted ED custody of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader till 9 June.