ADVERTISEMENT

Deny Satyendar Jain’s Lawyer to Watch His Questioning: ED Moves Delhi HC

The court has scheduled to hear the matter on Friday, 3 June.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read
Deny Satyendar Jain’s Lawyer to Watch His Questioning: ED Moves Delhi HC
i

The Enforcement Directorate moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday, 2 June, to challenge the special court’s condition that a lawyer must be present during the interrogation of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was arrested earlier this week in connection with an alleged money laundering case, reported Bar and Bench.

A special court had last week granted ED custody of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader till 9 June.

Representing the probe agency, advocate Zoheb Hossain mentioned the plea before Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and said that the presence of Jain’s counsel will vitiate the custody granted to the ED.

The court has scheduled to hear the matter on Friday, 3 June.

Also Read

Targeted Because of Political Reasons: Arvind Kejriwal on Satyendar Jain Arrest

Targeted Because of Political Reasons: Arvind Kejriwal on Satyendar Jain Arrest
ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi court previously allowed a lawyer to be present during Jain’s interrogation at a distance where he is able to see the proceedings but could not hear them.

Special Judge (PC Act) Geetanjali Goel said in her order, …it is directed that during time of enquiry/interrogation from the accused one advocate of the accused shall be allowed to remain present at a safe distance where from he can see the accused but not hear him.”

The Case Against Satyendar Jain

The ED, in April this year, provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies allegedly linked to Jain and his relatives under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED's probe had reportedly revealed that during the period from 2015-16, the companies owned and controlled by Jain received accommodation entries of nearly Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the "hawala route."

The agency said in a previous statement,

"Enforcement Directorate (ED), after initiating a money-laundering probe against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI, provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to his family and firms, under PMLA 2002."

(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)

Also Read

Satyendar Jain Should Be Given Padma Bhushan, Says Kejriwal; BJP Slams AAP Govt

Satyendar Jain Should Be Given Padma Bhushan, Says Kejriwal; BJP Slams AAP Govt
Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×